John “Little Hoyt” Blalock

John “Little Hoyt” Blalock, husband, father, grandfather, friend and Army veteran, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25 in Indiana at 83.

He was the son of Hoyt O. Blalock, former Shelby County commissioner, Ina (Farmer) and stepmother, Frances.

John grew up on the family farm in Fourmile, was a member of the Columbiana Methodist Church and graduated from Shelby County High School. He credited his wonderful teachers there for his impeccable table manners and debate skills that led him to numerous state and national competitions.

John was a graduate of the University of Alabama where he developed a boisterous and lifelong passion for Alabama football. He worked for Sears for more than 30 years beginning in Atlanta and rose to become Director of Public Relations for the southern states. He transferred to the company’s Chicago headquarters where he met his wife Kathy. They were joyfully married for thirty years.

John is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gucfa; son, William Kirk Blalock of Alexandria, Virginia, and his wife Kristen; and grandchildren, Madeline and Makin.

Although he spent much of his life up North, Columbiana and his Southern roots were always close to his heart. He is affectionately remembered by family, friends and legions of total strangers with whom he loved to trade recipes and share stories about growing up on the family farm.