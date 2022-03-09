New Spectrum store now open in Alabaster

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Charter Communications, Inc. announced the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Alabaster. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Alabaster area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Alabaster is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”

The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers

Along with ordering and sampling Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

The Spectrum store, which is located at 100 S. Colonial Dr., Suite 1400 in the Alabaster Promenade shopping mall, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Visit Spectrum.com/stores for more information on locations, hours and Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.