Affinity Hospice cuts ribbon for new Alabaster location

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER—A ribbon cutting was held Thursday, March 3 to officially mark the grand opening of Affinity Hospice’s new Alabaster location.

Affinity Hospice, headquartered in Birmingham, first opened its new location on Nov. 1, 2021, and offers palliative care and hospice care at home or in a hospital or long-term residential facility.

“We offer end of life care to patients and their families, and try to make it as comfortable as possible for those who are transitioning at the end of life,” said Jeff Greer, office manager of the Affinity Hospice Alabaster location. “Hospice offers a multidisciplinary approach. We have social workers that attend to emotional and psychological needs, and we have chaplains that attend to spiritual needs of those who are transitioning and their families, and of course we offer the nursing care and also the home health care—bathing and personal needs.”

Greer noted that volunteers do 5 percent or more of Affinity’s services. While volunteers cannot offer clinical assistance, they can sit and visit with patients, and have the ability to run errands for patients and their families.

Affinity Hospice now serves patients as far south as Jemison and even parts of Clanton, Greer said, adding that Affinity is honored to serve the citizens of Alabaster and the surrounding areas.

The Alabaster office is located at 224 First St. N., Ste. 125. For more information, visit Affinity’s Facebook page, the website at Affinityhospice.com or call 1-800-575-2082.