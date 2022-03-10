Chamber holds 8th annual Montgomery Drive-In

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County stakeholders heard from top state officials as part of the 8th annual Montgomery Drive-In program coordinated by The Shelby County Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Work Group on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

This year’s Drive-In was co-hosted by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and 58 INC, Shelby County’s Economic Development Corporation.

The 2022 event was co-sponsored by Alabama Power and SouthWest Water.

Roughly 40 participants went to Montgomery for a luncheon at Central Restaurant with the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, including state Sen. Dan Roberts, Sen. April Weaver, Rep. Arnold Mooney, Rep. Corley Ellis and Rep. Russell Bedsole.

In addition, former Shelby County legislator and current Director of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Cam Ward joined the group.

At the luncheon, Ward spoke to the recidivism rates across the state as well as workforce needs being impacted by treating and getting those charged back to work.

Members of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation then shared their perspectives on both the recently completed special session and the current regular legislative session.

Following the luncheon meeting, the group then moved to the Business Center of Alabama and were joined by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth; Ted Clem, director of business recruitment and retention for the Alabama Department of Commerce; Fitzgerald Washington, secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor; Bill Poole, director of the Alabama Department of Finance; and John Cooper, director of the Alabama Department of Transportation, for issues briefings on their respective agencies.

The Drive-In concluded with a “Leadership Reception” at the Capital City Club in Montgomery, hosted by the Business Council of Alabama and Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

This wrap-up event allowed all the participants more opportunities to interact with other elected officials, including Gov. Kay Ivey, Cabinet members and other statewide agency leaders.