Geraldine B. Hyde

Sterrett

Geraldine B. Hyde, age 79, of Sterrett, passed away Wednesday, March 9.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, March 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brasher Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Hyde is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brian Hyde; son, George F. Partridge Jr.; son, Thomas Bradley Hyde; granddaughter, Samantha Jadie Lynn Partridge; and parents, Sears and Jadie Lee Brasher.

She is survived by children, Joe Partridge Sr. (Tammy), Sylvia Partridge, and Wayne Partridge (Beth); seven grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

