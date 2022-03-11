Calera notches strong area win against Pelham

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – A 15-hit night was more than enough for the Calera Eagles on Thursday, March 10, as they opened area play with a dominant 12-3 win against county foe Pelham.

The Eagles scored three runs in the first, three in the third, four in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the nine-run victory.

A big reason for that success was a five-RBI night from Issy Overton, who finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate. Jordan Douglas was just behind with three RBIs and three runs scored thanks to a 2-for-3 effort that included an inside-the-park home run.

That home run from Douglas came in the top of the first when she laced a ball to left field that became trouble, not only driving home Emma Harrison, but leading to the inside-the-park homer to make it 2-0 early.

The Eagles added one more run in the inning with Overton driving home her first run of the game on an RBI single that plated Keara Hall.

Pelham added one in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI triple from Jordan Howard, but after a quiet second inning, the Eagles added to their lead.

After a single to lead off the top of the third, Douglas drove home Kinley Rodgers with an RBI double. After an out, Hall added another RBI on a triple before a ground out from Overton brought home another run for a 6-1 lead.

Pelham added a solo homer from Jessica Gray in the bottom half of the inning, but had three consecutive outs follow.

That allowed the Eagles to put together their best stretch of the game in the top of the fourth when they capitalized on a two-out rally.

After an intentional walk, Calera strung together back-to-back singles and a double to drive home four runs for a 10-2 lead through four innings.

The Eagles added one more on ground-out RBIs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, while Pelham only managed one more in the bottom of the sixth.

Hall was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kate Townley added two hits and an RBI. Harrison also added two hits and two runs scored, while Megan Overton and Lily Townsend each had one hit.

Townley also got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out eight and allowing three runs on seven hits.

Pelham was led by Howard with two hits and an RBI.