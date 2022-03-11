Opening weekend of Festival of Tulips deemed ‘huge success’

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The American Village Festival of Tulips opened with huge crowds on Saturday, March 5.

More than 1,000 people visited on opening weekend and took home more than 5,000 tulips.

“Over 80,000 tulips were planted, in early, mid and late-blooming varieties, so we anticipate at least three weeks of blooms,” American Village Communications Officer Melanie Poole said.

The American Village is open seven days a week as long as the flowers are in bloom, weather permitting.

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person with children ages 4 and under and veterans admitted free of charge.

Tulips are $2 each, bulb included, and can be purchased at the tulip field. (The flowers last longer if left on the bulb until you get them home.)

Coca-Cola products, water and American Village merchandise are also available for sale at the tulip field.

Those wanting to visit are urged to check Americanvillage.org and the American Village Facebook page beforehand for weather-related changes and up-to-date field conditions.

In addition to experiencing the tulips, visitors can take part in Colonial games, encounter patriots of the past, experience the Continental Army encampment, Colonial Chapel, Randall Museum and National Veterans Shrine.

A must-see is the newly opened West Wing of Independence Hall, with the original film “Choosing to be an American People.”

All American Village public buildings will be open to tour Monday-Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be scheduled entertainment in the tulip field only.