Pelham soccer teams kick cancer, continue winning ways

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – Pelham’s boys and girls soccer teams not only picked up wins against the Leeds Greenwave on Thursday, March 10, but they did so in orange jerseys for “Kick Cancer” night.

The Panthers donned the orange uniforms for their annual cancer awareness games, and neither disappointed with the boys winning an 8-2 game and the girls taking a tight battle in the final minutes by a final score of 3-2.

Pelham’s girls, who tied with the Greenwave 2-2 just two weeks earlier, were determined for a different outcome this time around.

In a game that looked destined for another 2-2 tie, the Panthers were able to pick up an exciting win after Valerie Jamison found the back of the net with 1:13 remaining to break the tie and give her team a 3-2 win.

The game was knotted 1-1 in the second half, while both added one more for the majority of the second half to force the late 2-2 tie, but the late heroics helped Pelham pick up its eighth win of the season to improve to 8-1-1 with three consecutive wins.

The boys team has also been hot as of late, entering the matchup with Leeds on a six-game win streak.

In that span, the Panthers had given up one or less in each game, included four shutouts.

Against the Greenwave, Pelham gave up one goal in each half for two total, but the Panthers were able to make up for that on the offensive end with three first-half goals and five more in the second half for an 8-2 victory.

The Panthers have now scored five or more goals four times in their seven-game winning streak, while they have outscored opponents 34-4 in that span.

Christian Campos Amaya led the team with a hat-trick performance to total six points in the win, while Kevin Garcia-Hernandez pitched in two goals and an assist for five points.

Cleber Esquivel-Garcia also had a big game with one goal and two assists, while Leonardo Camargo and Marvin Ornelas-Avalos each added one goal in the win.