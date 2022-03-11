Two by Two’s Barktoberfest moves date to October 2022

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Barktoberfest, the popular outdoor festival hosted by Two by Two Animal Rescue, has changed its date from Saturday, March 19 to Saturday, Oct. 30.

“This is our second move,” said Two by Two’s executive director Sonya King. “The city has yet to be able to repair the electricity at the amphitheater after the tornado storm damage. Electricity is vital for our festival.”

Barktoberfest was originally scheduled for October 2021 at the Buck Creek Amphitheater, but due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the event was moved to a March 2022 date.

Barktoberfest is a dog-friendly event where attendees can get acquainted with the local organization while enjoying family-friendly events, and even add a four-legged friend to the family through their adoption corner.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at Buck Creek Amphitheater. More details regarding the event will be announced closer to the Oct. 30 date.