Alabama Senate race looks close as GOP Primary approaches

By PAUL DEMARCO | Guest Columnist

We are now just three months away from the party primary elections set for May 24.

Several recent polls that have been done in the high profile race for the Republican nomination for the United States Senate in Alabama are telling.

First, the race is tight between the three top candidates US Congressman Mo Brooks, Katie Britt and Mike Durant.

Secondly, almost a quarter of the voters are undecided.

None of that should surprise anyone considering how most folks in the state have probably not been paying attention to the election that is right around the corner.

Alabama voters usually commit late in the game as they want the opportunity to meet or hear personally from the candidates.

And while a Senate race requires a candidate to spend thousands of dollars to advertise statewide, there is no substitute for a grassroots campaign.

Thus, while all three of the candidates leading the race are on the air, watch the closing days of the race to see which two candidates make the expected run-off.

And count on the campaigns that really connect with Alabama voters to be there.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.