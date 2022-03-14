The rollercoaster ride of the last 2 years

By HAILE DOLBARE | Staff Administrator

Two years ago, my husband, who was an elementary school principal, called me on his way home from school and told me he wasn’t sure they would be going back to school for a couple of weeks.

There had been rumors about a virus spreading and people being sick, but honestly, I hadn’t thought much of it. We had just gotten back from a concert in Mississippi, which turned out to be the last “normal” thing we did for quite a while.

Over the last two years, we have all adjusted to a new sense of normal. Some of us took on the role of at-home teacher, while also still working a full-time job remotely. We have embraced grocery pickup – other people shopping for me without me having to fight the grocery lines—yes, please!

We have kept our distance and we have worn our masks (some more willing than others).

During the past two years, many of us have experienced the loss of family and friends. My grandmother passed away in December 2020 due to COVID-19.

She lived in a nursing home in Prattville, and we were thankfully able to see her a month before she passed away (separated by a 12-foot table). I am grateful for that hour-long visit, even if I didn’t get to give her one last hug.

We have also experienced joy during this time. Two of my dearest friends both welcomed little ones into the world over the last two years, and even though we weren’t able to celebrate with them in the hospital, we still celebrated through Facetime and lots of photos and videos until we were able to meet the little ones in person.

At the beginning of the pandemic, one of the messages we heard over and over again was shop local. Shopping local was crucial to the small businesses that thrived off of you and me walking through their doors each week. Those businesses had to learn to adapt and so many became digital-savvy over the last two years and are thriving now.

As one of those small businesses, we appreciate you picking up the Shelby County Reporter each week or reading our articles online.

Our mission is to provide our readers with up-to-date news and provide solutions for our customers through a variety of advertising products. We thank you for supporting us for the last two years of the pandemic and hope you continue to support us for the years to come.