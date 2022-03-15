Columbiana Tractor moves to Westover

By ROBIN SMITH | Community Columnist

WESTOVER – The city of Westover has welcomed a new business to the community.

Chris Mundy and Jeff Adams, managing partners of Columbiana Tractor, made the decision to relocate their tractor sales and repair facility in November to the growing U.S. 280 corridor in Westover.

After creating a name for themselves, it was only fitting to keep their trademark and recognition after the move.

What began as a hobby selling tractors seven years ago with one employee quickly turned into a full-fledged business that was experiencing unprecedented growth working out of two separate locations in Columbiana—not an ideal situation for the customer or the company.

With a desire to put everything back under one roof and streamline operations, the duo moved their business to Westover.

On the south side of U.S. 280, just east of Highway 55, you can’t miss the blue, green and red tractors, zero turn mowers and heavy equipment on display.

If you look just behind the sales office, you can see the newly constructed, large service bays outfitted with everything needed to tackle customers’ equipment repairs.

The philosophy at the core of their business is to invest in the consumer from the point of sale forward, cultivating that relationship and using it to build a reputation the old-fashioned way, by word of mouth.

Mundy and Adams begin with evaluating the needs of the customer, their budget and tailoring the equipment to the intended purpose.

With the convenient option of in-house financing, vast inventory and delivery options, Columbiana Tractor is one-stop shopping for equipment serving agricultural needs.

Be sure to look for their booth as they continue to sponsor the World Deer Expo in Birmingham in August 2022.

Columbiana Tractor will hold an open house on Saturday, April 9 featuring food, prizes and the unveiling of a revolutionary new product, the first of its kind in this area.