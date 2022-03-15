Howard Freeman Tucker

Wilsonville

Howard Freeman Tucker, age 87 of Wilsonville, passed away at home Sunday, March 13.

Mr. Tucker is preceded in death by his wife, Edna C. Tucker.

He is survived by his daughter, Janice T. (James W., Jr.) Blackmon; grandchildren, Stephanie and Emily Dorough; and a host of other family and friends.

He served in the Army National Guard, retired as a machinist from Stockham Valves and Fittings, and worked as a newspaper carrier for The Birmingham News.

A family memorial will be held at a later time.

Those wishing to make a memorial gift may do so to the charity of your choice in his memory.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

