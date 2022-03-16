Helena girls basketball team honored at City Council meeting

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena High School girls basketball team made a special appearance at the City Council meeting on Monday, March 14 to celebrate a history-making accomplishment.

At the playoff game against the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Huskies took home a 45-43 victory that advanced them to the Class 6A Elite Eight, a first in the high school’s basketball program history, under coach John Skinner.

“This is a part of my job that I love, when we get to recognize young people,” said Council member Alice Lobell. “Helena is just full of amazing young people, and we have with us today the Helena High School girls basketball team. They made history recently because they were the first girls basketball team to win a playoff game and advance to the Elite Eight. We are extremely proud of you girls.”

Though the Huskies did not win their Elite Eight matchup against Pelham on Tuesday, Feb. 22, it did not take away from their impressive season or the history-making victory under Skinner.

“The High School Girls Basketball is a true example of what hard work and determination can do,” Mayor Brian Puckett said. “Myself and the city are extremely proud of each of them in the success they had this year making it to the Elite Eight.”