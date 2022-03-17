Brave with Levi Home Run Derby set for March 19

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea High School SGA is spearheading an event to support a local resident battling cancer.

The Brave with Levi Home Run Derby for Levi Rawlins will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at Chelsea’s Highway 11 Sports Complex.

“In June 2021, Levi Rawlins was diagnosed with cancer. Levi’s parents, Brad and Elyse, are Chelsea High School alumni, and the entire family has played an essential role in our community,” the event description read. “In a sense, the Rawlins family represents all of the positive aspects of Chelsea. The Chelsea High School SGA, in partnership with the Chelsea Parks and Rec Department, would like to show support by presenting the Brave with Levi Home Run Derby on opening day of the CYC Baseball Season.”

Both commemorative and Derby events are available for youth and adults, including CYC players, CBC players, dads and coaches.

Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Rawlins family.

For updates, visit the Chelsea High School SGA Facebook page.