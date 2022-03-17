Helena Soccer holds second annual Mother Son Dance

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena High School cafeteria was full of fun and lively energy on Saturday, March 12 at the Helena Mother Son Dance. Held by the Helena soccer program, the dance invited moms with their sons to dress up, take photos and dance the night away.

“After being on hold last year we were so excited to bring it back this year,” said Clif Naron, the sports information director at Helena High School. “Attendance has grown from 70 guests to well over 300 this year. It is awesome to serve the community by providing this premiere entertainment event.”

Mom’s and sons were dressed to the nines in their finest formal wear (some even wore matching suits) while a DJ played popular dance music. Some moms even went to the trouble to rent a stretch limo that was parked outside the high school. A photographer was present to take prom-esque photos, and refreshments of Chick-fil-a nuggets and Chex Mix were provided.

“The moms love having an opportunity to dress up and have a special night with their sons,” Naron said. “They only have so many years before the boys won’t come with them. It really is fun, we love putting on the event.”

This year, the fundraiser made almost $7,000 for the Helena Soccer Boosters that support Helena middle and high school soccer. The proceeds go towards uniforms, gear, travel, equipment and all other miscellaneous expenses for the program.