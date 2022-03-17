Mary Elizabeth Salser

Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Salser, 79, will be Thursday, March 17 at 12 p.m. at Usrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Union Methodist Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Salser; her sons, James Hatchett and Dennis Smith; and her daughter, Eadie Lucas.

Mrs. Salser is survived by her sister, Sara Dale Reece Wynne; daughters, Terri Wood and Sarah (Kenneth) Stanford; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the at the Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City.

Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City will conduct the service.