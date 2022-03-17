Pelham Library to hold blood drive for Red Cross

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will be holding a blood drive for the Red Cross on Monday, March 28.

The library holds blood drives every few months to aid in the current national blood supply shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are still in a national blood shortage,” said Pelham’s library director Mary Campbell. “It is imperative that we continuously collect enough blood to ensure that it is available the moment it is needed. It’s a very easy process for something that can literally save a life.”

The blood drive has several slots left, and will be held Monday, March 28 from 12 – 5 p.m.

You can register for the blood drive at the Red Cross website at Redcrossblood.org.