Taste of Pelham has successful return in 2022

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham’s favorite annual event The Taste of Pelham returned to the Pelham Civic Complex on Tuesday evening, March 15. The event, which highlights the best local restaurants around town, was packed with people ready to enjoy good food and a return to normalcy after a two-year hiatus.

“We were scheduled for April 2020, and then everything shut down,” said the library’s director Mary Campbell. “We didn’t even try last year because we were scared to plan something and then we get canceled so it was just easier not to have it.”

The event was held in the conference hall of the Pelham Civic Center and consisted of 18 vendors. Alcoholic vendors included Cahaba Brewing and Folklore Brewing and Meadery while restaurant vendors included Delta Blues, Margarita Grill and Creekside BBQ.

Pelham High School’s Culinary Arts Team was even present, passing out their winning dishes from the Alabama ProStart Student Invitational where two of Pelham’s teams won first place in culinary excellence and management.

The room was filled with Shelby County residents piling their plates high with everything from nachos, wings, bread pudding and tamales. The positive energy was contagious walking around the room as people grinned from ear to ear and chatted amiably. There was even a raffle for various prizes, and all proceeds from the event went to benefit the Pelham Public Library.

“It’s just so exciting and it means so much to us that people are enthusiastic and excited,” Campbell said. “A lot of Pelham residents’ favorite event is this event. That just means so much. It’s the best.”