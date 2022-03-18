Chelsea splash pad to reopen in May

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – With daylight saving time back and warmer weather on the way, Chelsea’s splash pad is preparing to reopen for its second season.

“The Chelsea splash pad will open on May 1 and will be open until Oct. 1,” Programs Director Jane Ann Mueller said. “We’re very excited about that.”

The splash pad is located at Melrose Park behind the Chelsea Community Center.

Mueller said the city is taking applications for seasonal employees at the splash pad through the end of March.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

Applications are available at Chelsea City Hall and the Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road.

On-site training for seasonal employees will be held in April.

The splash pad saw high attendance numbers in its first season.

From July 20-31, more than 3,000 people visited. The daily average was about 256 visitors, with the highest day at 333 and the lowest at 109.

“We’re excited to open that splash pad for the second year,” Mueller said.

Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Daily admission is $2 per person (1 year old and older). Armbands are given each day and guarantee all-day access, allowing guests to come and go from the facility as long as they are able to produce the day’s armband upon re-entry.

People can rent pavilions at the splash pad for two-hour time slots by calling the community center at (205) 677-2052 ext. 1.

A community center membership is not required to visit the splash pad.

Other guidelines can be found at Cityofchelsea.com/526/Splash-Pad-at-Melrose-Park.