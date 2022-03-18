Helena business offering $1,000 scholarship to students

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – Farmers Pest Control of Helena, a provider for residential and pest control services, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to students for the second consecutive year that plan to pursue a business degree at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2022.

“We feel strongly that when we serve the communities we reside in, we pave the way for others to be successful,” Farmers Pest Control’s owner Alan Farmer said. “We hope that our scholarship program encourages students that have an interest in business leadership or entrepreneurship to find ways to give back and bring about positive change in the lives of those around them.”

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must also:

– Submit an online application and essay detailing your educational career and life goals. Explain your plan for achieving these goals. Include your degree/major, why you selected it, and how this degree/major will help you achieve your goals

– Be a minimum of 18 years old with plans to attend college in Fall of 2022

– Have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

– Reside in Shelby or Jefferson County.

– Plan to pursue a business degree.

Since 2009, Farmers Pest Control has contributed thousands of dollars to support community organizations, schools, and events.

The deadline to submit applications is April 17, 2022 with the winner scheduled to be announced in May. The application is available on Farmerspestcontrol.com/scholarship-application.