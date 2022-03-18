Helena softball opens area play with dominant shutout win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – It was easy work for the Helena Huskies in their area opener against Chilton County at home on Thursday, March 17.

Entering off two consecutive ties, a slight skid for the No. 4 team in Class 6A, the Huskies bounced back in dominant fashion to kick off area play, beating the Tigers 15-0 to improve to 13-3-3 overall on the season.

More importantly, the win gave the Huskies a 1-0 record in area play, as they outhit Chilton County 13-1 in the victory.

Helena scored four runs in the first, two in the second, five in the third and four more in the fourth to put the 15-run win away in four innings of play.

Cam Bailey was dominant in the circle, striking out eight of the 13 batters she faced and allowing one hit and no walks to pick up the win.

At the plate, Alana Scott was big, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs with three runs scored.

Bailey also helped herself out offensively, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a remarkable six RBIs. She had a three-RBI double, a two-run home run and an error.

Victoria Mauterer also added multiple RBIs, going 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBIs, while Allie Graydon added three hits. She finished 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Alex Erwin added a hit and one RBI, while Elise Dufour finished with an RBI. Presley Lively, Bella Holiday and Mary Beth Allen also had one hit each.