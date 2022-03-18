Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs 

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry.

This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food industry. The 16-hour course will be offered on a virtual platform. A supplemental in-person lab will be held on the campus at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus on Saturday, March 26.

Immediately following the in-person training on March 26, several properties will conduct interviews for employment, including Renaissance Ross Bridge, Sheraton/Westin Birmingham Hotels, and Taziki’s Restaurants.

Participants will learn:

Customer service

Conflict resolution

Knife skills

Purchasing procedures

Kitchen safety

Beverage service

Food storage

“Anyone looking for an immediate job in the Food Services industry will find a great opportunity with this free training hosted by Jefferson State,” Jefferson State Culinary and Hospitality Director Dr. Joseph Mitchell said. “The course will be offered virtually to ensure flexibility, and then an in-person lab will be followed by interviews with local companies. We appreciate the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations helping us set up students for success.”

Participants completing the course will be awarded the ACCS Credential from Jefferson State that indicates they are ready for work.

The credential will also provide a discount in tuition or articulated credit at Jefferson State for future classes.

A form to request more information about the training can be found at jeffersonstate.edu/food.