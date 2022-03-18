Ribbon cutting for new Helena boutique sets April date

Published 3:38 pm Friday, March 18, 2022

The HBA is holding a special premiere ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Taylormade Clothing, a clothing boutique, to the city of Helena. The ribbon cutting will be Saturday, April. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Business Association is holding a premiere ribbon cutting event for Taylormade Clothing, a new clothing boutique set to open in Helena, on Saturday, April 9.

The boutique features various fashions and styles ranging from shirts to dresses. Originally primarily a web-based shop, the owner made the announcement of expanding to a storefront in early February.

“I am so excited to announce we are expanding to a storefront location in Helena, AL!” owner Lydia Taylor wrote on Taylormade’s Facebook page. “I am so thankful, excited and beyond ready for this new journey!”

The ribbon cutting will take place outside the storefront at 10 a.m.

Taylormade Clothing is located at 100 Brook Drive Suite C 35080. For more information on Taylormade visit Shoptaylormadeclothing.com.

