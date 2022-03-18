Thompson sweeps Calera, improves to 16-2

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The fourth-ranked Thompson Warriors continued an unbelievable stretch of play on Thursday, March 17, picking up their fifth and sixth wins in a row to improve to 16-2 on the season.

The Warriors combined for 21 hits and 23 runs against county foe Calera to pick up wins of 11-1 and 12-5.

The opening game was tightly contested through the top of the fourth with the Eagles fighting to within one run.

Thompson scored first in the second with two runs, but Calera held steady and scored in the top of the fourth to draw within a run.

The Warriors, however, quickly squashed any momentum the Eagles seemed to have gotten.

They went on to finish the game off with six in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the bottom of the fifth to grab the 10-run win.

Ella Pate was big in the win, blasting two home runs for a combined five RBIs. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Warriors, while Chalea Clemmons wasn’t too far behind with a 3-for-4 game featuring four RBIs.

Olivia Tindell also had three hits with one RBI, while Dailynn Motes, Laney Williams and Jenna Williams each finished with two hits.

Eleanor DeBlock got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out five and allowing one run on three hits and a walk.

Calera was led by Keara Hall with a 2-for-2 game featuring an RBI, while Jordan Douglas finished 1-for-1.

In the second game, Thompson used 12 combined runs through the first three innings to pull away and eventually grab the seven-run win.

Thompson scored one in the first, three in the second and a difference-making eight in the third.

The Eagles put together two combined runs in that stretch, leading to a 12-2 deficit.

Thompson didn’t score the rest of the way, and Calera’s best inning of the game was still ahead, but the Eagles could only put three on the board in the bottom of the fifth, ultimately ending the game.

The Warriors got four doubles at the plate from Kendall Channell, Madison Poplin, Tindell and Clemmons, while Jenna Williams finished with a home run.

Tindell led Thompson offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Williams finished with two RBIs and went 1-for-3 with her home run.

Pate, Savannah Nabors and Kadyn Bush all had one RBI in the victory, while Channell, Poplin and Clemmons all had one hit.

In the circle, Holly Selman pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Clemmons went 1 1/3, allowing no runs or hits, while Bush finished the final inning, striking out two and giving up three runs on four hits.

Calera was led by Douglas, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Emma Harrison finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Hall and Kelley Bush both had one hit and one run scored.