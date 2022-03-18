University of Montevallo closes due to severe weather

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has announced it will be closed Friday, March 18 due to the enhanced threat of severe weather in Shelby County.

“Please continue to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and utilize your best judgment based on the weather conditions in your area,” UM’s Facebook post read. “As a reminder, storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts. These shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.”

The university will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates via UMAlert, email and UM official social media should further communication be necessary.

Warnings are communicated via UMAlert.

To ensure you have provided accurate and up-to-date contact information in the UMAlert system, visit myschoolcast.com/go/um.

Shelby County residents may also sign up for ShelbyALerts at shelbyal.com/252/Emergency-Management-Agency-EMA.