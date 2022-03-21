Crash closes three lanes on I-65 near Alabaster, Pelham

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Three righthand lanes are closed on Interstate 65 northbound between Alabaster and Pelham following a two-vehicle crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Patrol Division was notified of the two-vehicle accident around 10:37 a.m. on Monday, March 21 near mile marker 240.

ALEA said the three right lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, while the Alabama Department of Transportation is on the scene assisting with traffic control.

The accident is between exit 238 in Alabaster (the Colonial Promenade exit) and exit 242 in Pelham (the tank farm exit).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area, and ALEA will continue monitoring the situation. Updates will be provided accordingly.