Frances Brasher Hill Owens

Pelham

Frances Brasher Hill Owens, age 79, of Pelham, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 21. Frances was born April 25, 1942 to J. L. and Leona Brasher.

She was a lifetime resident of Pelham and a Thompson Warrior, class of 1959. Frances was a feisty woman and a fierce protector of her family. She loved Jesus and talked to Him often, especially in her later years, which gives us great comfort and peace. She is now reunited with her beloved husbands, babies, and family for eternity.

She was a beloved mother of Donna Hill (Pal) Thompson; grandmother of Francesca “Frankie” Thompson and James “Jamey” (Liz) Thompson; and great-grandmother of Scarlett Ann Rose.

Frances was preceded in death by her much loved husbands, James Bobby Hill and John Ed Owens; parents; sister, Floyce Boyd; infant daughter, Tina Marie Hill; infant son, James Keith Hill and seven angel babies.

Visitation for Frances will be Saturday, March 26 from 12-2 p.m. at Pelham Church of God, 2100 Hwy 52 East Pelham, AL 35124, with her funeral service following at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husbands at Moore’s Cemetery after the funeral service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Owens family.