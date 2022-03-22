Wendy’s coming to south Alabaster near Publix, Hungry Howie’s

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

A Wendy’s restaurant is being constructed in south Alabaster, continuing a trend of new business openings in the city during 2022.

The fast-food restaurant will be located next to Hungry Howie’s and near Publix in Alabaster.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city is happy to see another restaurant option coming to Alabaster, particularly along one of the city’s primary corridors that will soon benefit from road widening on Alabama 119.

“The population in southern Alabaster has seen much growth over the past several years, and this will provide them another food option without having to go outside of the city,” Binzer said.

According to the city of Alabaster, the city did not provide any tax incentives for this project.

Wendy’s was initially founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Thomas built the business on the premise that “quality is our recipe,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system, according to the company’s website.

Best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert.

According to the company’s website, there are approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

In 2021, the company opened more than 200 restaurants with plans for continued growth in 2022.

An opening date for the new restaurant has yet to be announced.