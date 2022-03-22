William “Birdman” Blackmon

Chelsea

William “Birdman” Blackmon, age 76, of Chelsea, passed away Monday, March 21.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 23 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24 at the funeral home with Bro. Paul Vick officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Blackmon is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Carlisle Blackmon; son, Anthony Blackmon; and parents, Lula Mae Roberson and Elbert Blackmon.

He is survived by his daughters, Tina Blackmon Boothe (Charles) and Tracie Blackmon; grandchildren, Kennedi Marcum, Christopher Benson, Jordan Benson, C.J. Boothe, Taylor Marcum, Dani Reach, and Tori Boothe; numerous great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

