Helena’s Beef O’Brady’s holds fifth St. Patty’s Day party

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Irish spirit was alive and well on the patio of Helena’s Beef O’Brady’s on Saturday, March 19 as the restaurant held their fifth annual St. Patty’s Day Party.

The event was originally set to be held on Saturday, March 12 but due to inclement weather it was postponed to the following week. The weather was anything but inclement on this particular Saturday as Helena residents soaked up the sunshine and looked out over the flowing waters of Buck Creek.

Everyone from guests to restaurant staff was dressed in their best green attire ranging from green T-shirts, tutus and ties. A live band was playing while guests imbibed and laughed at the community event.

In honor of the tradition, the restaurant served green beer, Irish-themed drinks like Irish Wakes and Irish Car bombs, and even made their menu channel Irish pub fare for the day. Guests could get fish and chips, a reuben sandwich and homemade shepherd’s pie.

“It was busier this year than it was last year,” said manager Bailey Grissom. “That’s our biggest day of the year so we always expect a big crowd. It was definitely bigger this year which is more chaotic, but that makes it more fun.”