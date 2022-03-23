Jeremiah’s Italian Ice coming to Chelsea

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A new frozen dessert shop is coming soon to Chelsea.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open a location at 16383 U.S. 280 in Chelsea, according to the company’s website.

The shop will be located near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Chesser Crane Road, in the former Ditsy Daisy Boutique location.

Jeremiah’s serves more than 40 flavors of Italian Ice, including Mango, Passion Fruit, Strawberry-Lemon, Pumpkin Pie and Scoop Froggy Frog, which is mint chocolate chip.

Jeremiah’s Gelati features layers of Italian Ice swirled with soft ice cream.

Jeremiah’s soft ice cream is available in vanilla, chocolate and swirl.

According to Jeremiahsice.com, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started in 1988 as an idea its founder, Jeremy Litwack, had when he was in high school.

Litwack spent nearly a year learning the craft of frozen dessert-making before working to create a market for Italian Ice in the Southeast.

In 1996, Litwack vetted multiple sites in Florida before launching the first Jeremiah’s Italian Ice location in Winter Park.

Since launching its franchise program in 2019, the company has awarded more than 160 units, and last year, Jeremiah’s was named one of QSR’s 40/40 Hottest Fast Casual Concepts and ranked as a Top Food Franchise and a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur.

More than 60 locations of Jeremiah’s are currently operating in Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas.