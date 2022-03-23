Next Calera First Friday set for April 1

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Main Street’s festival series “First Friday” kicked off in March to large crowds, music and Cajun food. The plans for April’s First Friday Festival have now been released and will take place on Friday, April 1.

April’s First Friday’s presenting sponsor is AmFirst and will feature an Eggs-travaganza Celebration with live music from Cole Pevey and Jacob Ellison.

“Eastertime is a great opportunity to celebrate,” said Jackie Batson, Calera Main Street’s executive director. “We are looking forward to enjoying the springtime weather and bringing back the Easter Bunny who will be giving away free Easter Baskets of goodies sponsored by our Main Street Merchants: Plant, Creations, Galore & Moore, Adventurer’s Coffee, Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply, Collectivus Church and ROE Hobby.”

Guests will have the chance to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny and enjoy dance performances by Calera Dance Academy, face painting, a photo booth, in addition to all the exhibitors, food trucks, Kids Zone with a bouncy house and more. AmFirst will also hold an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt to win a $100 gift card.

Calera’s First Friday is held for the entire community and promotes the revitalization efforts of the historic district and its downtown merchants while providing unique products, entertainment and offerings for the people of Calera and Shelby County. The festival invites a variety of artists, designers, makers and local producers.

The event will take place on the first Friday of every month through August. The event is held from 5-8:00 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard, 1120 17th Avenue, behind the shops in the historic downtown district.

Those interested in being part of any future First Friday event, email events@downtowncalera.org for more information.