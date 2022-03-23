Pelham’s Paws in the Park has successful turnout

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The weather was bright and sunny on Sunday, March 20 as Pelham residents brought their dogs out to Pelham City Park for the return of Paws in the Park.

This was the second year for Paws in the Park, a fur-friendly event aimed to support the Pelham Pet Pantry.

Attendees were welcome to bring their dogs for a fun day at the park while perusing local vendors and enjoying various food trucks like Cousins Maine Lobster truck. Families of all sizes brought their pups to enjoy the festivities. There was even a special appearance from Vivienne the Pug, who drove her signature red convertible.

There was a vaccine station providing free vaccines for dogs and an adoption station set up by Shelby Humane Society.

Alicia Walters, the assistant director of Pelham Parks and Recreation, said this year’s Paws in the Park had an estimated 550 people in attendance all day.

She also said the Shelby Humane Society had three onsite adoptions and 169 pet vaccinations that day.

“Our focus is on serving the community by bringing a variety of events to our park,” Walters said. “This was the second year to host this event and had over 22 vendor booths. This year we were excited to add onsite pet vaccinations, adoptable dogs, agility and trick dog demos and a Kids Zone. We appreciated all of our vendors, and we look forward to growing each year.”