A.J. Davis

Wilsonville

A.J. Davis, age 83, of Wilsonville, passed away Wednesday, March 23.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at Cedar Grove Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dale Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Edward Barnes.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Davis; daughters, Kathy D. Barnes and Vicki D. Perkins (Lee); grandchildren, Amanda Jones (Robert), Jason, and Josh (Rebecca); great grandchildren, Hallie Sirmon (Lane), Robert Jones, Jr., Hunter Barnes, Chloe Jones, Kaylee Bias, and A.J. Barnes; and great grandchildren, Amize, Addie, and Asher Sirmon.

