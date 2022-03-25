Blue Ribbon Backyard BBQ to support Owens House

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER—The Blue Ribbon Backyard Barbecue set for April 9 at Siluria Brewing is sure to be a mouthwatering event that will support a great community cause.

The barbecue, which coincides with Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, is a first-time event that will support Owens House, the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Those who show up between 12-4 p.m. will have the opportunity to purchase a barbecue plate, drinks and T-shirts as well as enjoy live music from the band Twelve. There will also be games and hotdogs for the kids.

“We want the community to come out and meet the staff of Owens House and just to let people know that we’re here and that we are a resource in the community,” said Vetrica Hill, executive director of Owens House. “This is a great event to raise awareness of child abuse and how to prevent it. We welcome volunteers; it’s just about building a community partnership to protect our children of Shelby County.”

Since its inception in 1993, Owens House has assisted children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect within Shelby County through a specially-trained multidisciplinary team that conducts forensic interviewing, counseling, family advocacy and school-based body safety education programs. Each year the facility welcomes more than 450 children and their families during some of their most tumultuous times.

“We do not charge a fee for any of the services we provide regardless of the person’s income,” Hill said. “We do forensic interviews for kids ages 3-19 and adults with intellectual disability who experience some type of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, physical abuse, severe neglect or those who have witnessed a violent crime.”

Plates at the Backyard Barbecue will be $15 apiece including Boston butt with two sides and a drink from Siluria Brewing. Plates are available for $10 for those who do not consume alcohol. In addition, T-shirts may be purchased for $25 apiece to support the mission of Owens House.

Hill wished to recognize the VFW of Shelby County for volunteering to cook the Boston butts, Siluria Brewing for providing the venue free of charge, Twelve for providing entertainment, in addition to the following list of donors: Bailey Wellness Group, Tommy Spina, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Matt Casey for DA, Birmingham International Forest Products, B Dry, F&M Mafco, Jody Tallie for Judge, Cameron W. Elkins for DA and one anonymous donor.

Siluria Brewing is located at 145 First Ave. W., Alabaster. For more information about Owens House, visit their Facebook page or call 205-669-3333.