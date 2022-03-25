Dunnavant Valley developments gain preliminary approval

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Shelby County Planning Commission on Monday, March 21 made decisions regarding new residential developments in the Dunnavant Valley area.

The Planning Commission approved an amended master plan for a proposed development called The Falls on Forty-One, a preliminary plat for Phase 2 of the South Oak subdivision and a preliminary plat for Phase 2 of the Hillsong at Mt Laurel development.

Regarding The Falls on Forty-One, the developer requested to amend the master plan to reduce the design footprint and construction limits by modifying the roadway alignments and lot configurations, plus increasing the common area based on revised topography for the site.

Zoned SD, Special District, the nearly 95-acre property is located at the former site of the Mt Laurel Organic Garden on Shelby County 41, also known as Dunnavant Valley Road.

“After receiving and verifying field survey topography, the project engineer was able to reduce the design footprint and construction limits, and increase the common area from approximately 51 percent of the total site to 52.4 percent as proposed,” the report to the Planning Commission reads. “Recognizing the importance of the unique characteristics that define the Dunnavant Valley area, the developer’s design intent of this proposed community is one that strives to preserve significant features such as the prominent ridges of Oak Mountain and Double Oak Mountain, as well as the critical habitats found in these ridges and lower-lying areas with significant watercourses and features.”

Of the development’s 95 acres, about 45 acres will be comprised of subdivided lots and road rights-of-way, while about 50 will be used for common areas and conservation easements and green spaces.

The development will consist of 132 single-family residential lots with a density of 1.39 lots per acre, a decrease from the originally proposed 1.48 lots per acre.

The 12.1-acre Dunnavant Valley Park is immediately adjacent to the property abutting Dunnavant Valley Road.

The Falls on Forty-One is located in the Chelsea school attendance zone.

Regarding South Oak Phase 2, the 68-acre property is zoned A-R, Agriculture-Residential, and will consist of 15 residential lots and 8.6 acres of common area off South Oak Drive, on the northwest side of Dunnavant Valley Road.

“Although there are several existing accessory structures on site, the subject property is essentially undisturbed and natural,” the report to the Planning Commission reads. “An existing 6.5-acre lake and a smaller lake are located in South Oak – Phase 1 south of the property and have been included as common area.”

Single-family residential neighborhoods surround the South Oak master planned neighborhood. The neighborhoods are located in the city of Hoover and unincorporated Shelby County.

The South Oak subdivision is being developed as a private subdivision that received amended master plan approval from the Planning Commission in June 2021.

South Oak is located in the Chelsea school attendance zone.

Regarding Hillsong at Mt Laurel Phase 2, the 25-acre property is zoned SD, Special District, and will consist of 73 residential lots and five common areas located north of Mt Laurel Elementary School and east of Olmsted Street.

“The master plan for Mt Laurel has been amended five times since it was originally adopted in January of 1999,” the report to the Planning Commission reads. “The most recent amendment was reviewed and approved by the Shelby County Planning Commission on July 20, 2020, and included the designated lot layout for a new sector with approximately 174 single-family residential lots and a community area to be known as Hillsong at Mt Laurel.”

Lots in Hillsong at Mt Laurel Phase 2 will range in size from 0.12 acres to 0.23 acres with an average lot size of 0.16 acres.

The subdivision is located in the Chelsea school attendance zone.