Kaitie Rickels Photography opens in downtown Calera

CALERA – Calera Main Street announced that Kaitie Rickels Photography, a locally-owned and operated photography studio, is open for business and will hold an official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on April 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Located at 10842 Highway 25 in the Historic Main Street District of downtown Calera, Kaitie Rickels Photography will offer a wide range of private studio sessions. Rickels specializes in capturing special moments for her clients such as newborns, milestones, family, mommy and me, and many others.

“As a busy mom of four I have grown my photography business out of my home and other shared spaces for the last few years, but now it’s time to open my own studio,” Rickels, said. “I looked in downtown Calera a few years ago but it just wasn’t the right time. With all the growth and renovation taking place recently, everything just fell into place. We have already collaborated with other merchants and have experienced a real community atmosphere. I am glad to be part of Calera Main Street.”

“We are excited to have a new boutique business downtown,” said Jackie Batson, executive director of Calera Main Street. “We hope everyone will come out for Kaitie’s ribbon cutting and see her beautiful studio. There’s always something new happening in Downtown Calera.”

Kaitie Rickels Photography is open by appointment only. For more information and to see examples of her work, visit Kaitierickelsphotography.com/ or Facebook.com/kaitierickelsphotography.