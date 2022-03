James Kenneth Rodgers

Sterrett

James Kenneth Rodgers, age 81, of Sterrett, passed away Monday, March 28.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, March 31 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Honeycutt and Rev. Alan Kuykendall officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.