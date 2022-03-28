Pelham elementary schools holding open kindergarten registration

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools has announced Pelham Oaks Elementary and Pelham Ridge Elementary will be holding open registration for kindergarten students for the Fall 2022 school year.

Pelham students in kindergarten through fifth grade attend Pelham Oaks Elementary and Pelham Ridge Elementary.

“We look forward to meeting all of our new kindergarten students, and we’re excited to get everyone registered and ready for school to begin on August 11,” Pelham City Schools said in a released statement.

Online registration should be completed prior to the in-person kindergarten registration session where your child is zoned.

Kindergarten registration sessions at Pelham Oaks and Pelham Ridge will take place on Tuesday, April 5 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 6 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Families will receive a “Home of a future Panther” yard sign once they complete registration.

For more details, visit Pelhamcityschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=122384&pageId=7770546.