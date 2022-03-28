Saying goodbye to the Helena Reporter and hello to a new product

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

This week’s edition of the Helena Reporter will mark the end of an era.

After seven years of community-based journalism reporting on the city of Helena, this week’s paper will be the final one produced by Shelby County Newspapers, Inc.

It’s sad to see the product go following years of hard work within the city, but with every ending comes a new beginning, and we are excited to announce the launch of a new and exciting product.

Starting in April, Helena – The Magazine will be mailed to each household throughout the city, bringing you a new and exciting look at the city in partnership with the city of Helena.

This new monthly magazine will feature an in-depth look at what life in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state looks like.

The magazine will take you on a ride that will introduce you to your neighbors; highlight special people in the community through stories; give a peak at the exciting events happening throughout the year; feature Q&As with teachers, students, coaches and more; give you insight from the City Council; and will feature news briefs, photos and so much more.

It’s a product that has taken a lot of work to launch and comes after our first Explore Helena Magazine—an annual publication—was sent to homes as a guide to the city.

Helena – The Magazine will be mailed monthly and will feature different residents within the city in each edition.

The Helena Reporter has meant a lot to us as a company, and we hope it has meant a lot to you in the community.

Despite this change, there will still be plenty of ways to get your everyday news of what is happening in Helena through the Shelby County Reporter and Shelbycountyreporter.com, along with the various media platforms used for each.

As a journalist, change like this is hard because we love bringing you the news you need to know, but we also know we can still do that, while providing a more personalized product that gives true insight into what makes the city of Helena one of the best places to live in Alabama.

It is going to be fun to see the hard work from this transition play out, and we can’t wait for you to hop on board with us for an exciting new journey.

Without the support of you in the community, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this. Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy everything Helena – The Magazine has to offer.