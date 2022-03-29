Judicial Committee accepting nominations for District Judge, Place 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Judicial Commission is now accepting nominations to fill the vacancy in the Office of District Judge, Place 2, 18th Judicial Circuit. The seat was previously held by Judge Daniel Crowson, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb 15.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 12 p.m. on Monday, April 4. 2022. The Commission will meet to certify and announce the list of persons whose names have been submitted to the Commission on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Nominations must be submitted in writing to Judge Bill Bostick, Chair of the Commission. Each nominee will be required to sign an authorization allowing the Commission to obtain information from all sources including federal, state or local government agencies.

The Commission will meet on Monday, April 18, 2022, to select three persons having the qualifications for the office. The names of those three persons will be submitted to Governor Kay Ivey, who will then have ninety days to appoint one of the persons nominated to fill the vacancy.

The members of the Shelby County Judicial Commission are: Presiding Circuit Judge William H. Bostick, III, Margaret Casey, Bill Goodwyn, Rux Bentley and Dr. Doug Clark.