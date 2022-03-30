BeWellShelby event to feature community Easter egg hunt

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Central Alabama Wellness is gearing up for its annual community event, and this year, the nonprofit organization is adding an Easter-themed addition to its activities.

The 2022 #BeWellShelby event on Saturday, April 2 will feature a community Easter egg hunt, food and games from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

“In 2020, we started it as a way to do a community event that will promote mental wellness as well as drug prevention,” Central Alabama Wellness Prevention Director Zina Cartwell said. “We felt like this was a great opportunity and that we would continue this each year to give back to our community, but also promote mental wellness and drug prevention.”

The free, family-oriented event will also include a live DJ, inflatables, community resource vendors, food trucks and carnival games and prizes.

“This is just our way to make sure our community is served and also living a life that’s well,” Cartwell said. “We want the whole entire community to come out and be a part of this event.”

Central Alabama Wellness is coordinating the event with community partners Compact and Oak Mountain Compact.

Bags for the Easter egg hunt will be available at the event, but families may also bring their own.

Cartwell said the organization plans to continue to hold #BeWellShelby based on the positive feedback it has received.

“We definitely want to continue this each year,” she said. “We always want to make sure we are present in our community, and if people need us for anything, we are here. We want to be a bridge to community resources that are out there and make sure everyone is doing what they need to do to live a balanced life.”