Discover Shelby: Win prizes by exploring all Shelby County has to offer
Published 9:45 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor
A new challenge will start in Shelby County on Friday, April 1 that can lead to prizes for those who visit the most places throughout Shelby County.
A social media contest, the #SeeShelbyAL challenge will take you on a ride throughout the county with a chance to win several prize packages at the end of the month-long contest.
The challenge will feature a list of places to visit across the county, including parks, golf courses, trails, businesses and other destinations, with the goal of checking off as many destinations on the list as possible.
Each place you visit, you will take a photo and post it to Facebook or Instagram with two hashtags to enter the drawing—#SeeShelbyAL and #DiscoverShelbyAL.
With a photo posted and the two hashtags shared with the photo, you will be entered into the drawing to win a prize package. Each photo uploaded from a new place on the list will earn you a new entry and give you a better chance at one of the prize packages.
The event will take place April 1-30, and also features a few events to attend. Calera’s First Friday will be the first opportunity to get a photo on Friday, April 1. It is an opportunity that will only be available that night.
Prizes at the start of the competition will include the following:
- Four VIP Alabaster CityFest tickets
- A.C. Legg gift basket of spices and more
- Three $25 gift cards and three goody bags from America’s First Federal Credit Union
- A year’s membership to Oak Mountain State Park
- An order of six cupcakes from Bert’s Desserts
- Gift cards to Main Street Tavern
- Gift cards to Polished 31 NailSpa
- Items from Plant in Calera
- Items from Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply in Calera
- A gift card from Just A Tish Wine & More in Columbiana
- A gift card and door prizes from Falcon Art Supply
- A gift card from ROE Hobby
- Two $25 gift certificates to Earthly Treasures in Columbiana
- Two $25 gift cards to the Farm Company in Columbiana
Other prizes could be added to the list, and the drawing is currently expected for three names, but that could increase if more prizes become available.
The more entries in the contest, the better chance of winning. Drawings for the prize packages are expected to take place the first week of May.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SeeShelbyAL. Updates will be provided throughout the challenge on the Facebook page.
If you would like to learn more about the county and exploring all it has to offer, visit Discovershelby.com.
A full list of places to visit as part of the challenge is below:
Unincorporated Shelby County
- Heardmont Park
- Lake Purdy
- Lay Lake
- The Town of Mt Laurel
- Shelby County Iron Works Park
- Heatherwood Golf & Country Club
- Dunnavant Valley Greenway
- Inverness Greenway
Alabaster
- Veterans Park Alabaster
- Buck Creek Park
- Limestone Park
- Abby Wooley Park
- Bert’s Desserts
Calera
- Attend First Friday on April 1
- Corbin Farms Winery
- Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
- Oliver Park and the Eagle Sports Complex
- Timberline Golf Course
- Ozan Winery
- Fuzzy Buttz
- Plant on Main Street
- ROE Hobby
Chelsea
- Cat-n-Bird Winery
- Melrose Park at Chelsea
Columbiana
- Lewis Lakes Vineyards
- The Shelby County Arts Council
- The Shelby County Museum and Archives
- Lay Lake
- Beeswax Creek Park
- Just a Tish Wine & More
Harpersville
- Morgan Creek Vineyards
- The Meadows Golf Course
Helena
- Old Town Helena Waterfall and Helena Amphitheater
- Hillsboro Trail
- Cahaba River Park
- Cahaba Lily Park
- Joe Tucker Park
Hoover
- Veterans Park Valleydale
- Greystone Golf & Country Club
Montevallo
- American Village
- Shoal Creek Park
- Orr Park
- The University of Montevallo
- Ebenezer Swamp
- Falcon Art Supply
- Main Street Tavern
Pelham
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena for ice skating or a Birmingham Bulls game
- Pelham City Park
- Ballantrae Golf Club
- Polish 31 Nail Spa
Vincent
- Vincent Municipal Park
Westover
- Westover Park