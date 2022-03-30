Discover Shelby: Win prizes by exploring all Shelby County has to offer

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

A new challenge will start in Shelby County on Friday, April 1 that can lead to prizes for those who visit the most places throughout Shelby County.

A social media contest, the #SeeShelbyAL challenge will take you on a ride throughout the county with a chance to win several prize packages at the end of the month-long contest.

The challenge will feature a list of places to visit across the county, including parks, golf courses, trails, businesses and other destinations, with the goal of checking off as many destinations on the list as possible.

Each place you visit, you will take a photo and post it to Facebook or Instagram with two hashtags to enter the drawing—#SeeShelbyAL and #DiscoverShelbyAL.

With a photo posted and the two hashtags shared with the photo, you will be entered into the drawing to win a prize package. Each photo uploaded from a new place on the list will earn you a new entry and give you a better chance at one of the prize packages.

The event will take place April 1-30, and also features a few events to attend. Calera’s First Friday will be the first opportunity to get a photo on Friday, April 1. It is an opportunity that will only be available that night.

Prizes at the start of the competition will include the following:

Four VIP Alabaster CityFest tickets

A.C. Legg gift basket of spices and more

Three $25 gift cards and three goody bags from America’s First Federal Credit Union

A year’s membership to Oak Mountain State Park

An order of six cupcakes from Bert’s Desserts

Gift cards to Main Street Tavern

Gift cards to Polished 31 NailSpa

Items from Plant in Calera

Items from Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply in Calera

A gift card from Just A Tish Wine & More in Columbiana

A gift card and door prizes from Falcon Art Supply

A gift card from ROE Hobby

Two $25 gift certificates to Earthly Treasures in Columbiana

Two $25 gift cards to the Farm Company in Columbiana

Other prizes could be added to the list, and the drawing is currently expected for three names, but that could increase if more prizes become available.

The more entries in the contest, the better chance of winning. Drawings for the prize packages are expected to take place the first week of May.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SeeShelbyAL. Updates will be provided throughout the challenge on the Facebook page.

If you would like to learn more about the county and exploring all it has to offer, visit Discovershelby.com.

A full list of places to visit as part of the challenge is below:

Unincorporated Shelby County

Heardmont Park

Lake Purdy

Lay Lake

The Town of Mt Laurel

Shelby County Iron Works Park

Heatherwood Golf & Country Club

Dunnavant Valley Greenway

Inverness Greenway

Alabaster

Veterans Park Alabaster

Buck Creek Park

Limestone Park

Abby Wooley Park

Bert’s Desserts

Calera

Attend First Friday on April 1

Corbin Farms Winery

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Oliver Park and the Eagle Sports Complex

Timberline Golf Course

Ozan Winery

Fuzzy Buttz

Plant on Main Street

ROE Hobby

Chelsea

Cat-n-Bird Winery

Melrose Park at Chelsea

Columbiana

Lewis Lakes Vineyards

The Shelby County Arts Council

The Shelby County Museum and Archives

Lay Lake

Beeswax Creek Park

Just a Tish Wine & More

Harpersville

Morgan Creek Vineyards

The Meadows Golf Course

Helena

Old Town Helena Waterfall and Helena Amphitheater

Hillsboro Trail

Cahaba River Park

Cahaba Lily Park

Joe Tucker Park

Hoover

Veterans Park Valleydale

Greystone Golf & Country Club

Montevallo

American Village

Shoal Creek Park

Orr Park

The University of Montevallo

Ebenezer Swamp

Falcon Art Supply

Main Street Tavern

Pelham

Oak Mountain State Park

Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena for ice skating or a Birmingham Bulls game

Pelham City Park

Ballantrae Golf Club

Polish 31 Nail Spa

Vincent

Vincent Municipal Park

Westover