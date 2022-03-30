OMSP announces date for Doggy Easter Egg Hunt

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park is inviting all dogs and their owners to a special Easter event on Saturday, April 16.

The Doggie Easter Egg Hunt promises a fun-filled day of hunting dog-friendly Easter eggs. It’s sponsored by Hollywood Feed and is open to dogs of all sizes.

Easter eggs filled with small dog treats will be hidden throughout the park for pups to find. Owners will even have the opportunity to get a free picture of their pups with the Easter bunny.

The actual egg hunts will be divided up into three separate time slots depending on dog size: small dogs will begin hunting at 3 p.m.; medium-sized dogs at 3:15 p.m.; and large dogs at 3:30. The event will end at 4 p.m.

While all dogs are welcome, the park asks that all participating dogs must remain on a leash at all times.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/events/950272915863525/?ti=ls.