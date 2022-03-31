No. 1 Shelby County goes 3-1 over spring break, now 18-2 overall

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

GULF SHORES – The Shelby County Wildcats didn’t let a spring break beach trip distract them March 28-30, as they tacked on three more wins to an impressive first 20 games of the season.

While they did drop their opening game of the Gulf Coast Classic on Monday, March 28, the Wildcats bounced back with wins of 20-1, 3-2 and 10-0 to close out the tournament with a 3-1 record.

With that, they improved to 18-2 on the season and have now won 10 of their last 11.

The lone loss of the tournament came to Corner in a tight one-run battle to open the tournament after a late run made the difference.

The Wildcats overcame a 2-0 deficit through the top of the fifth with two runs in the bottom half to tie the game, but Corner answered back with what became the game-winning run in the top of the sixth for the 3-2 win.

Carter Sheehan led the way with two hits in the loss, while Logan Starnes, Micah Morris and Jace Bolan each had one hit. Connor Aderholt and Jacob Fox had the team’s two RBIs despite no hits.

Aderholt pitched all seven innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, while he struck out seven.

Following the loss, the Wildcats played motivated the rest of the week, and it showed in a dominant 20-1 win against Harpeth a day later.

The Wildcats outhit Harpeth 14-2 in the game, scoring 11 runs through three innings and taking on one more in the fourth and eight in the fifth to grab the win.

Austin Wilson led Shelby County with five RBIs on two hits, including a home run, while Avery Chitwood added two hits and two RBIs. Starnes led the team with three hits in five plate appearances, while Marshal Howell and Fox each added one hit and one RBI.

Blake Jennings pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out four and giving up one run on two hits and one walk.

The Wildcats followed that with a thrilling game against Oak Grove later that afternoon, picking up 3-2 win.

The two teams matched one another through four innings with a 2-2 tie, but Shelby County got the game-winning RBI single from Starnes with two outs in the top of the fifth.

Sheehan led the Wildcats with two hits and an RBI, while Wilson and Fox each finished with two hits. Starnes and Seth Hall finished with one hit and one RBI each.

Fox got the start on the mound and allowed two hits and two runs with four strikeouts in four innings, while Morris finished the final three innings and allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

In the final game of the week, the Wildcats matched up with Bradford, and a six-RBI game from Aderholt helped them close the week with a 10-0 victory.

He finished 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Hall and Matthew Pearson both added one hit and one RBI, while Starnes and Jennings each had an RBI as well.

Chitwood, Hall, Grant Robinson and Howell each pitched in the combined shutout, totaling five strikeouts.