First responders working apartment fire in Brook Highland area

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Local agencies have responded to an apartment fire in the Brook Highland area off U.S. 280.

Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District and multiple fire agencies are working a structure fire in the Brook Highland Lane area, a post on the CVFD Facebook page read shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

“At this time, the fire is under control,” the post read. “Units will be remaining on scene for salvage and overhaul operations.”