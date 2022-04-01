First responders working apartment fire in Brook Highland area

Published 8:22 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

Crews responded to an apartment fire on Brook Highland Lane in north Shelby County on the night of Friday, April 1. (Contributed/Cahaba Valley Fire)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Local agencies have responded to an apartment fire in the Brook Highland area off U.S. 280.

Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District and multiple fire agencies are working a structure fire in the Brook Highland Lane area, a post on the CVFD Facebook page read shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

“At this time, the fire is under control,” the post read. “Units will be remaining on scene for salvage and overhaul operations.”

