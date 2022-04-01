Montevallo’s first Family Food Truck Fest set for April 23

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Families looking for something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon can mark their calendars for a new event in Montevallo on April 23.

The inaugural Spring Fling Family Food Truck Fest will commence at the Orr Park Pecan Grove on Island Street at 12 p.m.

In addition to food trucks, a variety of free activities will be available, including drumming classes at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and music.

“The idea for this event came from Elvie Schooley, president of DRUM the Program,” Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett said. “Elvie serves on the Montevallo Main Street Promotion Committee and has been a longtime advocate for food trucks as a downtown economic development driver. Partnerships are at the heart of everything we do in Montevallo, so we saw this as a great opportunity for Main Street to partner with DRUM the Program, as well as Impact Montevallo, to provide a fun event for families to make memories in downtown.”

The event will last until 6 p.m.

Anyone visiting Montevallo for a different event is welcome to come by the Spring Fling Family Food Truck Fest while they are in town.

“This date coincides with several sporting events in town as well, so we plan to capitalize on those visitors and show them what Montevallo is all about,” Bennett said. “We hope everyone has so much fun that this becomes an annual event.”

For updates and information about more upcoming events, visit the Montevallo Main Street Facebook page.