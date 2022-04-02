Community Baptist Church to host Easter egg drop at Buck Creek Park

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Community Baptist Church in Maylene is gearing up for an Easter Eggstravaganza with an egg drop on April 9 at Buck Creek Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with carnival-type games for kids to play, face painting, food trucks and food vendors to purchase snacks.

At 10:40 a.m. there will be two small egg hunts on the baseball fields; one for young children ages 0-3 and one for children who may have sensory needs.

The main event will begin at 11 a.m. with a helicopter coming to drop the first load of eggs for kids.

Community Baptist Church Pastor Jason Hobbs said there will be two total drops, the first at 11 a.m. for kids ages 4-7 and the second drop about 20 minutes later for kids ages 8-11.

“Both of these drops will be at the football/soccer field at Buck Creek,” Hobbs said. “We have a total of 10,000 eggs that we have prepared.”

Hobbs said there are a few reasons his church is doing the event, one being they want the community to know that his church is there for them.

“We want people to know that we are here to do what we can to help meet their physical and spiritual needs,” Hobbs said. “We also want people to know that we have something to offer everyone in their family. We have a very active children’s ministry and youth ministry; both of our men’s and women’s ministry have retreats coming up. Our music ministry is partnering with a couple of other churches in the area and one in Florida to put together an Easter musical performance. Our senior adults have a weekly breakfast and this is just to name a few.”

The Easter event also serves as an opportunity for the church to share the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with those planning to attend the event.

“In such difficult and uncertain times we are experiencing today, it is easy to fall into hopelessness and we want our community and our world to know that there is hope, there is a joy found in Jesus,” Hobbs said.

This is the first year for the church to have an egg drop, but Hobbs said they have already received a very positive response from the community.

“We are hoping to make this event something that we do annually,” Hobbs said.

There will be registration booths where families can find out more information about the church.

Anyone who registers will be entered into a drawing where there will be prizes given out to four individuals. Prices include a pair of Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, a fourth Generation Amazon Echo Dot, and two $100 gas cards.