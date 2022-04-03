City hires design firm to begin work on multi-use facilities near 119, Thompson Road

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council recently approved hiring a design firm to begin work on multi-use facilities near recently purchased school property.

The project is being designed by CMH Architects, with the agreement between the city and the firm to not exceed $62,250.

“This firm has an excellent track record with some notable projects around here including The Summit Shopping Center, Spain Park High School in Hoover and Town Madison near Huntsville,” said City of Alabaster Public Information Officer Neal Wagner. “They will look at how we can best utilize the property the city recently purchased at the intersection of Thompson Road and Highway 119 to provide a recreation center, event space, adequate parking, parks, a retail development and possibly a new library.”

This project is one of the first steps toward transforming the area into something “really special” and “much-needed” for Alabaster’s residents, Wagner said.

The Council decided to go ahead and begin engaging with the design firm as early as possible to give them plenty of time to work on the project’s design.

In January, the city purchased 24 acres from Alabaster City Schools near the intersection of Alabama 119 and Thompson Road to house a new city recreational center, a retail development and park and green space.

Through the agreement with ACS, the school board’s central office will move from its current location and into a new location near Thompson High School within the next 18-24 months after a new facility is constructed near the back entrance of the high school.